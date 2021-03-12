Morgan Stanley Raises Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target to $30.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSHA. William Blair started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $26.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.74. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.68). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,181,000 after acquiring an additional 389,249 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth about $17,654,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth about $10,538,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth about $7,322,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth about $5,600,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

