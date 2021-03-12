Morgan Stanley Raises Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $104.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $104.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AXSM. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reissued a positive rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.91.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $64.05 on Monday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day moving average of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 2.59.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,397,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

