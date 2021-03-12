Morgan Stanley Increases Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $24.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RKT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth $1,030,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth $308,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth $437,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth $1,130,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth $8,088,000. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

