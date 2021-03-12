Morgan Stanley Increases Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) Price Target to $270.00

Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.48% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of BRK/B stock opened at $260.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.84.
Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile
