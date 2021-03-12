Morgan Stanley Increases Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) Price Target to $270.00

Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of BRK/B stock opened at $260.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.84.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

