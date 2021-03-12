Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Holdings in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,440 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.09% of Global Partners worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,873 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Global Partners by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 9.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after buying an additional 68,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 31,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE GLP opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.36. Global Partners LP has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The company has a market cap of $715.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 23.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 209.52%.

Global Partners Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.