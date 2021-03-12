Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $701,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 49,519 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 76,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $129,703,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $46.38 and a one year high of $51.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.40 and its 200-day moving average is $51.07.

