Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $541,000 Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.8% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $342.11 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 438.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.50.

In related news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $736,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total value of $28,187,965.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,245,522.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 394,942 shares of company stock valued at $145,567,946 over the last three months. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

