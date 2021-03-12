Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMG opened at $211.45 on Wednesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $250.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

SMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total transaction of $565,162.51. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,650 shares of company stock valued at $24,095,678. 27.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

