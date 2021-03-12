Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 8,835 Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,385 shares of the information security company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in FireEye were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of FireEye by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 56,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $1,132,335.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 420,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,425,739.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,239,949.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,727,691 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FEYE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lowered shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America raised shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.15.

NASDAQ FEYE opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. FireEye, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

