MoonSwap (MOON) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $73,667.00

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. MoonSwap has a market cap of $9.08 million and $73,667.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One MoonSwap token can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00000992 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.08 or 0.00368396 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000152 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000642 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 15,993,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,972,647 tokens. The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap

MoonSwap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.