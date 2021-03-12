Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 130,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,459,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 286,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after buying an additional 52,086 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,404,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.85.

Shares of MNST stock remained flat at $$89.40 during trading hours on Thursday. 16,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,839. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $95.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.58. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

