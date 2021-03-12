MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Short Interest Down 88.9% in February

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the February 11th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MONOY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised MonotaRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MonotaRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

MONOY traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.65. 4,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,387. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.00, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MonotaRO has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.23.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan, Korea, China, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers products for manufacturing, construction, and automotive industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co, Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co, Ltd.

