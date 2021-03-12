MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) updated its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -1.55–1.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $745-765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $737.42 million.MongoDB also updated its FY22 guidance to ($1.55)-($1.39) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDB. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MongoDB currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $371.33.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $327.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $381.01 and its 200-day moving average is $302.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of -75.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts expect that MongoDB will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $149,764.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $1,624,887.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,362 shares in the company, valued at $36,011,151.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,674 shares of company stock worth $49,192,313 over the last ninety days. 16.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

