Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.07.

NYSE MOH traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $229.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,466. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $102.85 and a 52-week high of $246.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,489,000 after acquiring an additional 131,558 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,143,000 after purchasing an additional 392,325 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 591,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

