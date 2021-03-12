Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Earns Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mohawk Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Sidoti raised Mohawk Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

MWK stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Mohawk Group has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average of $17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 4.78.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Group will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 62,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $1,050,680.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 568,401 shares of company stock valued at $12,309,180. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Group by 677.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

Recommended Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.