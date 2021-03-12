Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,380,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. South State CORP. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

MUB stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.07. The stock had a trading volume of 15,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,395. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $117.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.39.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

