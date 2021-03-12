Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 1.3% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $16,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,478,000 after purchasing an additional 444,372 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,397,000 after purchasing an additional 497,355 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,087,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,261,000 after buying an additional 139,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,496,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,091,000 after purchasing an additional 65,618 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,935,000 after acquiring an additional 126,477 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,846. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.46.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

