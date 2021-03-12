Mizuho Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL)

Mizuho reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $8.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock opened at $7.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Enable Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -66.64 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENBL. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 120,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,509,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,242,000 after purchasing an additional 239,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

