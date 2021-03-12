Mizuho Initiates Coverage on NIO (NYSE:NIO)

Equities researchers at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.35% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. HSBC boosted their target price on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on NIO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.
Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. NIO has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.49 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day moving average of $40.36.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NIO by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50,981 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of NIO by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIO by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,165,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,728,000 after purchasing an additional 174,107 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,136,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,342,000 after purchasing an additional 324,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,033,000.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
