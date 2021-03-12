Mizuho Initiates Coverage on NIO (NYSE:NIO)

Equities researchers at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. HSBC boosted their target price on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on NIO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. NIO has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.49 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day moving average of $40.36.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.73) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NIO will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NIO by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50,981 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of NIO by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIO by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,165,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,728,000 after purchasing an additional 174,107 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,136,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,342,000 after purchasing an additional 324,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,033,000.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

