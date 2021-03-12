Mizuho Cuts ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $55.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACAD has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.65.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.91. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 1,016 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $54,193.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,917 shares in the company, valued at $262,272.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $1,641,856.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

