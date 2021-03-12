Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Roth Capital

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AVO opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47. Mission Produce has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $22.19.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mission Produce will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth $252,000.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

