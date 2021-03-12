Mirrored Twitter Price Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One Mirrored Twitter token can currently be purchased for about $68.09 or 0.00120925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Twitter has a market capitalization of $17.33 million and $536,345.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.87 or 0.00475718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00062692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00050727 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00070712 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.37 or 0.00567184 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00076869 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 254,467 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Twitter is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Twitter is mirror.finance

