MintMe.com Coin Market Capitalization Tops $638,585.90 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One MintMe.com Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 40.4% higher against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $638,585.90 and $2,154.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,393.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,767.03 or 0.03078819 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $220.81 or 0.00384734 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.83 or 0.00931863 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $222.97 or 0.00388495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.97 or 0.00320542 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.78 or 0.00253997 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020800 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

