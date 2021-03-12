Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Trading Up 11.5%

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) was up 11.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 572,420 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 798,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.20.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $132.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 226.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 10,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 10,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.