Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $15.22. The company has a market cap of $132.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.