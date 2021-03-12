Millrace Asset Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,695 shares during the quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 455.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after buying an additional 186,360 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,867,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TTEC by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,747,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,359,000 after purchasing an additional 87,633 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in TTEC by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 420,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 64,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,824,000. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTEC. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TTEC from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TTEC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Shares of TTEC stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $93.31. 4,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $95.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.72.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.51. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.33%.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.