Millrace Asset Group Inc. Reduces Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,274 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Avanos Medical worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Avanos Medical by 4.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,335,000 after buying an additional 104,925 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVNS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,199. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.66, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.83.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. Analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

