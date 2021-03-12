Millrace Asset Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 103,001 Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 103,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,000. Telos makes up about 2.4% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Telos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at about $752,000.

TLS traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $34.26. 20,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,736. Telos Co. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.97.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TLS shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

