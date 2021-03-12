Millrace Asset Group Inc. Lowers Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,371 shares during the quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned 0.08% of The RealReal worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in The RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The RealReal by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The RealReal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

REAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The RealReal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

In related news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 152,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $3,086,774.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 204,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,230.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 553,256 shares of company stock valued at $13,001,642 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.47. The company had a trading volume of 93,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,693. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 3.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $84.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

