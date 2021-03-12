Millrace Asset Group Inc. Buys 56,501 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,501 shares during the quarter. Veeco Instruments makes up approximately 1.7% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Veeco Instruments worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.37. 21,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,503. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 1.42. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.44.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.27 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.