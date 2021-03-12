Millrace Asset Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 163,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.5% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000.

RSVAU stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.79. The company had a trading volume of 49,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,268. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.16.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

