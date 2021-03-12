Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the February 11th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 791,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MEEC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,284. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.85.

Get Midwest Energy Emissions alerts:

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.