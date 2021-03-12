Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Takes Position in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 16,109 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 602,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 461,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 100,256 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 272,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. 17.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FT opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $7.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

