MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MVIS traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.60. 374,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,729,090. MicroVision has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.73 and a beta of 3.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create a high-resolution miniature projection and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand name in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

