MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 14.7%

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) rose 14.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $735.48 and last traded at $715.99. Approximately 867,165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,173,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $624.19.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $767.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6,304.58 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.61, for a total value of $924,151.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.98, for a total value of $2,138,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,810 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,676. Company insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

