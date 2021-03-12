Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,368 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,669,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,345 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after buying an additional 13,273,020 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,351,380,000 after buying an additional 810,676 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,610,443,000 after buying an additional 2,427,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,141,183,000 after acquiring an additional 195,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $233.78 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $246.13. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.63.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.