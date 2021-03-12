Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Director Emma N. Walmsley Buys 4,300 Shares

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Microsoft stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.88. 1,370,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,547,594. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $246.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,533,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,146,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 9,915 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.