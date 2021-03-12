Michael J. Valentino Buys 25,000 Shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Stock

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Chairman Michael J. Valentino purchased 25,000 shares of PLx Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 486,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PLx Pharma stock opened at $7.83 on Thursday. PLx Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $71.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 5.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PLx Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.52% of PLx Pharma worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PLXP. JMP Securities upped their target price on PLx Pharma from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment.

