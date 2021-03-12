MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

MGP Ingredients has increased its dividend by 200.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. MGP Ingredients has a payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MGP Ingredients to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $66.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.58. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $71.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist cut MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $945,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $44,995.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,933 shares of company stock worth $1,803,490 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein, and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

