M&G plc (LON:MNG) Raises Dividend to GBX 12.23 Per Share

M&G plc (LON:MNG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.23 ($0.16) per share on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:MNG opened at GBX 221.80 ($2.90) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 189.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 180.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. M&G has a one year low of GBX 86.40 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 226.70 ($2.96). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.77 billion and a PE ratio of 5.07.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 238 ($3.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 203.33 ($2.66).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

