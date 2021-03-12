MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $62.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.17.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

