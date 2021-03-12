MetaMorph (METM) Market Cap Tops $467,287.60

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last week, MetaMorph has traded 40% higher against the dollar. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $467,287.60 and $79,761.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00049385 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011867 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.99 or 0.00648340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 83.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00064762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00025891 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,749,997 tokens. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.