Metacrine, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MTCR) Lock-Up Period To End on March 15th

Metacrine’s (NASDAQ:MTCR) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 15th. Metacrine had issued 6,540,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 16th. The total size of the offering was $85,020,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTCR shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Metacrine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Metacrine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

MTCR stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. Metacrine has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 27.04, a quick ratio of 27.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Metacrine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Metacrine during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metacrine during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It is developing MET409, a therapy that is in a Phase Ib proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients; and MET642, a candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients.

