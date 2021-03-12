Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.83% from the company’s previous close.

MESA has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mesa Air Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Shares of MESA opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.09. Mesa Air Group has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.64 million, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 3.12.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. Analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Lotz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $1,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,788.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $684,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 614,047 shares in the company, valued at $9,345,795.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 410,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,090,373. Corporate insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 56.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 210.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 21,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

