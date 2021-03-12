Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives $63.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.78.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMSI. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 30.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 191,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 44,511 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 201.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $59.19. 17,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,979. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $61.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -110.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

