Meridian Network Trading Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Meridian Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0667 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $730,181.65 and $260,418.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00065026 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001965 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meridian Network Token Profile

LOCK is a token. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

