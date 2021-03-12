MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

OTCMKTS:MKKGY opened at $31.97 on Monday. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.81.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Featured Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.