Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 23,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 229,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,053,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 214,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 41,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

MRK traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.00. 520,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,089,224. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $189.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

