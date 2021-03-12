Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 2.6% of Columbia Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,407,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,383,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,742,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,758,000 after acquiring an additional 77,688 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.01. The company had a trading volume of 471,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,089,224. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $189.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.29 and a 200-day moving average of $80.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

