Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Short Interest Down 82.1% in February

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the February 11th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mercari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

MCARY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,700. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.45. Mercari has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Mercari, Inc engages in the planning, development, and operation of the Mercari marketplace applications in Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Its marketplace applications allow individuals to buy and sell new and used items, such as electronics, jewelries, clothes, and shoes; and books, CDs, and DVDs.

